Dr. Ben Carson to Newsmax: 'Don't Know How Long This Republic Can Last'

Dr. Ben Carson expressed concerned about the direction of the U.S., amid the delays and lack of transparency on COVID-19's origins, a vaccine doctor's unwillingness to debate, corruption, and the unequal application of justice.

"America is the land of freedom and justice, and we need to maintain that," Carson said Monday on Newsmax's "John Bachman Now." "Hillary [Clinton] did things, others have done things. That's not the issue. The issue is, Are we being fair?

"And when we have a situation where we have people who can arbitrarily decide this person, we're going to persecute; this person, we're not going to persecute. What? How is that fair? That's like a banana republic.

"And we need to bring some consistency to the way that we do things. And, yes, there's an election coming up, but we really need to act on this before that. I don't know how long this republic can last with this kind of corruption going on."

Even efforts for transparency are struggling to get through to the America people, especially with the COVID-19 origins, Carson said.

"The Trump administration saw there was smoke and called people's attention to it, but the media just completely suppressed it and demonize people who said that there was any other theory other than it coming from a market nearby," Carson said. "And, as the evidence began to get greater and greater, you couldn't just sweep it under the rug without a big lump appearing on the rug.

"So now they're starting to say, Well, you know, maybe there's something, but they're still not coming across with all the information and there seems to be a reason to protect the Chinese and protect the reputation of the Chinese.

"Why are they more concerned about that than they are about the American people?

"And I commend Sen. [Rand] Paul for staying on this and pushing for exposure of all this material."

Carson, a retired neurosurgeon, also expressed concern Dr. Peter Hotez rejected podcaster Joe Rogan's $100,000 debate with Democrat presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. for charity, but instead went on MSNBC unchallenged.

"We've seen this time and time again, just dismissing rather than getting involved in a debate and being able to express yourselves — and this seems to be a tactic that we see a lot from the left: Calling people names, refusing to talk to them," Carson said.

"It sounds like President [Joe] Biden doesn't even want to get on the debate stage with RFK. These are real problems. America has been a place where there has been openness. There's been transparency. That's one of the things that provides the liberty that we have.

"And when you see communist regimes, socialist regimes, what do they do? They shut down the discussion. Anybody who disagrees with them is either ridiculed or persecuted, and we see ourselves moving in that direction, and we need to be very careful.

"We're on the brink of turning into something else if we're not vigilant at this point."

