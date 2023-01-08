Ben Carson to Newsmax: COVID Still Being Used to Control Americans

The emerging coronavirus variants are showing the natural evolution of viruses by weakening and becoming more contagious, but the Biden administration wants to keep manipulating COVID to control the populace because it is "more interested in following political science than real science," a former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Dr. Ben Carson said on Newsmax Sunday.

"It's pretty strange, but if we were really following the science, we would be thinking about the natural evolution of viruses and how they tend over time, with each iteration to become a little more attenuated, that's weaker," Carson told Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "But they become more contagious, and that's why so many people are testing positive who are not very sick or many cases are not sick at all, and that's a trend that will continue and should become more commonplace throughout our society and becomes something that's endemic, something that we have to deal with."

But the government, he said, finds the matter "too juicy an issue" and manipulates it in a way that it can control things."

"They never really had anything that was quite this good when it comes to controlling the populace, and they're trying to adjust that to figure out the way that they can maximize their control of the American people," said Carson.

However, he pointed out that the United States has the "best medical system in the world" and that Americans are intelligent, so "if you give the people the real information and let them work with their medical professionals, then we will have a much better outcome because everybody's different."

"Everybody has a different risk and we need to understand that," Carson added. "That's why we have a medical system."

Meanwhile, there are states that are reinstating masking requirements for school children, and Carson said that is happening "because we're not looking at the deleterious effects that masking and isolation and all these things have done."

"Look what's happened to the reading scores and the math scores of our children," he said. "It's going to take decades to eliminate the deleterious effects."

But rather than care about that, masking is another way to control people, said Carson.

"The data doesn't matter to them and that's what's so disturbing," he said. "We have the ability to collect this data. We have the ability to analyze this data. But we don't seem to have the ability to use it in an effective way to the benefit of the people."

And when that happens, "that's when politics enters into medicine," said Carson. "Then you get something that is so distorted that it ends up being more dangerous usually than the thing that you're trying to fight."

