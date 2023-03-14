Dr. Carson to Newsmax: Lab-Leak COVID Theory Always Made Sense

Last week, the New York Post reported on emails detailing how Dr. Anthony Fauci, the White House's chief epidemiologist during the COVID-19 pandemic, allegedly "prompted" or commissioned a scientific paper, written in February 2020, to specifically disprove the theory of that coronavirus leaking from a laboratory in Wuhan, China.

And then roughly two months later, Fauci reportedly attempted to use that same paper as evidence of the Wuhan lab-leak theory being implausible.

In the wake of this reporting, House Republicans will soon launch a new investigation into Fauci and China — a notion supported by Dr. Ben Carson, a prominent neurosurgeon, former Republican presidential candidate, and founder-chairman of the American Cornerstone Institute.

"It seems to me that there's a concerted effort to alleviate China" from wrongdoing with the lab-leak origin of COVID-19 "at the government level and lab level," Carson told Newsmax Tuesday afternoon, while appearing on "The Chris Salcedo Show" with guest host Carl Higbie.

There's no reason for China getting a break on the lab-leak investigation, said Carson, the former Housing and Urban Development secretary under former President Donald Trump.

The lab-leak theory "is logic and common sense," explained Carson. "You have a laboratory that is involved in viral research, which has a spotty record in terms of safety, which is [also] doing gain-of-function research. And you have a virus in that area that seems to be causing a problem. Why would you say, 'Eh, it didn't come from there. It had to come from someplace else'? That didn't make a lot of sense."

Later in the interview, Carson was asked if the world's top scientists and medical experts could have done something against COVID-19, if given more time to prepare for the virus spread.

This prompted Carson to say "that's the reason we need to do these investigations, so we can prevent this kind of thing from happening in the future. And we need to realize that one of the tragedies here was an attempt to silence those who espoused different [opinions] than what Dr. Fauci and his group were saying. What the CDC was saying.

"And now," continued Carson, "we know there were a lot of things [being said by Fauci] that were not true. ... It's going to take a long time to restore that trust."

Throughout the pandemic, Fauci, the CDC, and other health organizations seemed to have prioritized the COVID-19 vaccine over other possible remedies.

By extension, many experts ignored the benefits of natural immunity, lamented Carson.

"If you believe" in the benefits of natural immunity, "then it's very difficult for you to [insist on all Americans] getting the jab," said Carson, while adding that some medical experts and groups had "some perverse incentives to suppress" remedies that could have effectively mitigated the coronavirus.

Instead, their "only avenue [was] that we took was the vaccine ... that really wasn't a vaccine, and didn't do what it was supposed to do," added Carson.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!