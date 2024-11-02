WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: begich | biden | administration | alaska

Nick Begich to Newsmax: Biden Admin Has It 'Out for Alaska'

Saturday, 02 November 2024 11:55 AM EDT

Republican congressional candidate Nick Begich, hoping to represent Alaska, told Newsmax Saturday that the Biden administration has had it "out for Alaska" since day one.

"Day one, [President] Joe Biden came in and revoked the 1002 area of ANWR [Arctic National Wildlife Refuge], a very important energy region for our state," Begich told "America Right Now."

Begich said it is important to have a White House that is willing to institute "pro-energy policies" in his state.

"Donald Trump is going to do that," he said, elaborating that he has spoken with the former president about the importance of ANWR.

"The National Petroleum Reserve, Alaska, and so many other parts of Alaska ... need to be opened up — because the truth is, the pathway to America's prosperity begins in Alaska," he said.

