Susquehanna Poll: Trump 6 Points Ahead of Harris in Nevada

Former President Donald Trump leads Vice President Kamala Harris by about 6 percentage points in Nevada, according to the latest poll of the state from Susquehanna Polling and Research released on Friday.
In a survey of likely voters conducted in the last week of October, Susquehanna found that about 50% would vote for Trump if the election were held today, while 44% would vote for Harris.
- Trump: 50.2%
- Harris: 44.2%
- Not sure/undecided: 1.2%
- Other: 0%
- Refuse: 4.2%
The poll also found that Republican Senate candidate Sam Brown is narrowly ahead of Sen. Jacky Rosen, the Democrat incumbent.
- Brown: 47.0%
- Rosen: 46.2%
- Not sure: 2%
- Other: 0.5%
- Refuse: 4.2%
Susquehanna surveyed 400 likely voters across the state from Oct. 28-31 with a margin of error of +/- 4.9 percentage points.
Theodore Bunker ✉
Theodore Bunker, a Newsmax writer, has more than a decade covering news, media, and politics.
