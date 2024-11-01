Susquehanna Poll: Trump 6 Points Ahead of Harris in Nevada

Former President Donald Trump leads Vice President Kamala Harris by about 6 percentage points in Nevada, according to the latest poll of the state from Susquehanna Polling and Research released on Friday.

In a survey of likely voters conducted in the last week of October, Susquehanna found that about 50% would vote for Trump if the election were held today, while 44% would vote for Harris.

Trump: 50.2%

Harris: 44.2%

Not sure/undecided: 1.2%

Other: 0%

Refuse: 4.2%

The poll also found that Republican Senate candidate Sam Brown is narrowly ahead of Sen. Jacky Rosen, the Democrat incumbent.

Brown: 47.0%

Rosen: 46.2%

Not sure: 2%

Other: 0.5%

Refuse: 4.2%

Susquehanna surveyed 400 likely voters across the state from Oct. 28-31 with a margin of error of +/- 4.9 percentage points.