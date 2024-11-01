WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: susquehanna poll | nevada | trump | harris

Susquehanna Poll: Trump 6 Points Ahead of Harris in Nevada

By    |   Friday, 01 November 2024 04:18 PM EDT

Former President Donald Trump leads Vice President Kamala Harris by about 6 percentage points in Nevada, according to the latest poll of the state from Susquehanna Polling and Research released on Friday.

In a survey of likely voters conducted in the last week of October, Susquehanna found that about 50% would vote for Trump if the election were held today, while 44% would vote for Harris.

  • Trump: 50.2%
  • Harris: 44.2%
  • Not sure/undecided: 1.2%
  • Other: 0%
  • Refuse: 4.2%

The poll also found that Republican Senate candidate Sam Brown is narrowly ahead of Sen. Jacky Rosen, the Democrat incumbent.

  • Brown: 47.0%
  • Rosen: 46.2%
  • Not sure: 2%
  • Other: 0.5%
  • Refuse: 4.2%

Susquehanna surveyed 400 likely voters across the state from Oct. 28-31 with a margin of error of +/- 4.9 percentage points.

Theodore Bunker

Theodore Bunker, a Newsmax writer, has more than a decade covering news, media, and politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


