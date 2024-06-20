Barbara Samuells to Newsmax: Louisiana Commandments Law 'Very Solid'

California Gov. Gavin Newsom's criticism of Louisiana's legislation requiring that the Ten Commandments be displayed in public school classrooms "contradicts the order under which we live in this country," freedom of religion advocate Barbara Samuells told Newsmax on Thursday.

In an interview on "National Report," Samuells, president and co-founder at Catholics for Freedom of Religion, hailed the law as "very solid" and "well thought-out."

"For Gavin Newsom to come out and criticize and not be in favor of this … he is the most dysfunctional governor in this country, I dare say," Samuells said.

"Gavin Newsom thinks that people shouldn't see the Ten Commandments, because those Ten Commandments have no part in his own thinking and in his own governorship of his state," she said.

"But the people of Louisiana know that the Ten Commandments are the basis for the laws in our nation and in the state of Louisiana," she continued.

"And they want to make that clear to the children, to help them understand law and order and to understand and the basis of our laws and the basis of our liberties."

According to Samuells, there's likely to be challenges.

"There are organizations who make it their business to challenge anything that has to do even remotely with religion and with our public schools," she said. "But this is a very solid, well thought-out bill as far as I can see, not being an attorney, but that's what it looks like to me."

Samuells also praised the state of Louisiana for "realizing that what [President] John Adams said is true."

"John Adams, our second president, said our Constitution was made only for a moral and religious people," she said.

"And so our founders believed that we must maintain morals, in other words, in order to maintain our liberty and our freedoms," she said, acknowledging, however, "whether this stands or not or how it stands remains to be seen."

