Texas Sen. Bill Seeks 10 Commandments Display in Schools

Classrooms in every Texas public school would be required to prominently display the Ten Commandments under a bill approved by the Texas Senate.

The bill, which now heads to the state House, marks the latest effort from Texas Republicans to bring religion into the classroom, The Texas Tribune said.

Two years ago, Republican state Sen. Bryan Hughes, introduced a bill that became law stipulating that schools display donated "In God We Trust" signs.

The commandments bill requires that a "durable poster or framed copy of the Ten Commandments" must be displayed in "a conspicuous place" in every classroom in every public school, according to The Jerusalem Post.

The bill also mandates that the copy of the Ten Commandments must be at least 16 inches wide and 20 inches tall.

If approved by the House, it would take effect in the next school year.

"[The bill] will remind students all across Texas of the importance of the fundamental foundation of America," GOP State Sen. Phil King said during a hearing earlier in April. It was King who introduced the bill, the Tribune said.

The Senate also gave final approval to a bill by Republican state Sen. Mayes Middleton, which would permit all schools — public or charter — to set a policy requiring every campus to allow a time for students and employees to read the Bible or other religious texts and to pray, the Tribune said.

"I believe that you cannot change the culture of the country until you change the culture of mankind," GOP Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick said. "Bringing the Ten Commandments and prayer back to our public schools will enable our students to become better Texans."