Tags: Austin knudsen | fentanyl | joe biden

Montana AG Knudsen to Newsmax: Biden 'Ignoring' Fentanyl

(Newsmax/"National Report")

By    |   Friday, 07 October 2022 12:57 PM EDT

Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen told Newsmax on Friday that President Joe Biden is "completely ignoring the issue" of fentanyl abuse in the United States.

Knudson, when asked about Biden's recent pardon for those with federal marijuana convictions, said on "National Report" that "this is like Don Quixote tilting at a windmill."

"We've got a tremendous fentanyl problem all across the U.S., we're dealing with a huge fentanyl and overdose problem here in Montana. Marijuana convictions are not the issue. I'm glad to hear President Biden talking about narcotics; unfortunately, he's talking about the wrong one."

Knudson said: "This is largely a nothing-burger. I don't think this is going to have any kind of an effect, especially when you've got states like Montana that have already taken action on marijuana."

He noted that in "Montana, the voters here just two years ago legalized recreational marijuana. Now we've still got some controls in place here, but once again, Joe Biden is just behind the curve and he's missed the point completely here.

"Fentanyl is what he should be talking about. He's completely ignoring the issue [and] is completely ignoring the source of the issue, which is the southern border."

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Friday, 07 October 2022 12:57 PM
