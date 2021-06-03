Dr. Scott Atlas to Newsmax: Regarding the Released Fauci Emails, 'the Truth Will Prevail'

Dr. Scott Atlas, White House coronavirus task force adviser under former President Trump, told "Cortes & Pellegrino" that “the truth will prevail, and I think that's what we're seeing here.”

“The science is there. It was clear back a year ago when I said it last spring about all of these things. All of the science was known. There is no new information that changed anything, said Atlas.

The anti-Fauci, Atlas appeared on Newsmax and discussed the recent release of Dr. Anthony Fauci’s Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) emails concerning his true opinions about COVID protocols, including mask wearing.

“These are emails from way before when I got there, so I'm seeing these things for the first time myself, he said.

Atlas, a brilliant neuroradiologist who wrote one of the best books in the field and was head of neuroradiology at Stanford, said “I can say that there's a lot of public records from way before I got there in August. From February on, it shows, you know, gross misinformation being disseminated, and you know the implementation of these lockdowns that were really the recommendation of Doctors Fauci and Birx- they failed to stop the deaths.”

Not only did Fauci’s mandates fail to stop COVID deaths, they also hurt our children.

“There were tremendous amount of harms from them,” he said, “enormous harms to our children. Massive health harms these mandates that were issued on behavior and on other things that introduce fear. Completely unethical things because obviously introducing fear into the public is unethical for a public health official.”

“Apparently,” he added, “Dr. Fauci may have forgotten about science during his work.”

On Fauci’s opinion of him, “I would say it this way. I was called an outlier and it's good to be an outlier- when the inliers are what we're seeing here,” today.

The GOP was a little less succinct concerning Fauci’s email revelations.

"Fauci's leaked emails are shocking to say the least," tweeted Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga. "He needs to be FIRED! I introduced a bill to do just that ... HR 2316, the 'Fire Fauci Act,'" reported Newsweek.