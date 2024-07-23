Donald Trump to Newsmax: 'Unbelievable Enthusiasm' Only Rising

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump has touted his support as the "greatest political movement in American history," but his rising from an attempted assassination has those supporters now "blowing it away," he told Newsmax on Tuesday.

"Well, it's very interesting; first of all, you know, we ran, now, where this is our third time, and we did great the first two times," Trump told "Rob Schmitt Tonight" guest host Sebastian Gorka in an exclusive 15-minute phone interview. "We did much better the second time than we did the first. The first we won, and the second they said we didn't win, but we did much better, getting millions and millions more votes.

"And this time, there's an enthusiasm that I've never – I mean, look, we had, in 2016 and 2020, we had unbelievable enthusiasm – but this is blowing it away.

"I've never seen anything like it. Look at the crowds. Look at the crowd in Butler."

His brush with a would-be assassin's bullet has helped unite not just Republicans but all concerned American voters, said Trump, who is keeping a "happy to be alive" disposition.

"Look at what's going on," Trump continued. "I mean, what a sad day it turned out to be, but maybe it reveals something. I don't know.

"Maybe there's something good for the sake of Corey [Comperatore] and the two wonderful people that I've gotten to know — through the families I've gotten to know them, and probably others that, you know, they had to suffer; so horrible.

"And hopefully something comes out of it, whether it's better security or whatever, but something has to come out of an event like that.

Trump is undaunted about remaining on the campaign trail.

"Well, you have to do it — you know, so we make America great again," Trump said. "It's bigger than me.

The destruction left behind by President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris has to be put to an end, Trump continued.

"We're a failing nation right now," he said. "We're laughed at all over the world because we have no leader. We have a leader who's a stupid man, and we have no leader. We're laughed at all over the world, all over the world. They're laughing at us.

"Our own country's laughing at us. And it's very sad what's happening. And we're going to turn it around, and we're going to make America great again."

