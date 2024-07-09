WATCH TV LIVE

Florida AG to Newsmax: State Residents Excited About Trump VP Decision

Tuesday, 09 July 2024 11:15 AM EDT

The people of Florida would be very excited if while Donald Trump campaigns for the presidential election Tuesday in the state, he announces his decision on a running mate, Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody told Newsmax on Tuesday.

Moody stressed to "Wake Up America" that people in the state think "Florida is a shining example of what the country could be if we go back to the Donald Trump policies that we saw in his four years in the White House."

She also said that Trump's personality and ability to create a sense of anticipation help create an exciting atmosphere for his vice presidential candidate pick.

"The great part about the Republican Party right now is we have such an extensive bench of really qualified strong candidates that can serve in this position," Moody said. "And what Donald Trump is going to need is folks that will get to work on day one to implement his policies so we can turn this country around towards success like we saw during his administration."

The Florida attorney general also said that she does not think the controversy over President Joe Biden's mental state and whether he should drop out of the race will die down anytime soon, as "these discussions are going to keep happening and rightfully so."

She reiterated that the American public is trying to reconcile the new information that is coming out with what they are seeing publicly and hearing publicly about Biden's mental state.

Moody said that "people are watching publicly what is happening on TV and on the radio and they are seeing what is coming out of public records from the White House, and the media are now doing its job and asking these questions" to reveal additional details about Biden's mental condition.

Tuesday, 09 July 2024 11:15 AM
