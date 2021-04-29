Rep. Ashley Hinson to Newsmax TV: Biden Opening 'Spending Spigot'

The massive spending programs put forward by the Biden administration are flowing like an open "spigot," according to Rep. Ashley Hinson, R-Iowa, on Newsmax TV.

"The American taxpayers are on the hook for the spending spigot: That's Biden's blank checkbook, and I plan to hold the Biden administration accountable," Hinson, a member of the House Appropriations Committee, told Thursday's "Stinchfield."

"We're responsible for making sure that taxpayer dollars are accountable and spent wisely," she added, applauding moderate Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., for telling CNN on Wednesday he does not support more massive spending packages spent through budget reconciliation tactics.

"I appreciate what the senator said," Hinson told host Grant Stinchfield. "I hope we can hold him to his word that they're going to hold the line and not use that sneaky trick, a political partisan game to get around process in our in our nation's capital. We do have a spending spigot that's been turned on."

Hinson noted Biden's plans to try to pass a $2.3 trillion infrastructure package, along with a $1.8 trillion family plan, come as more than $1 trillion is not spent from past coronavirus relief packages already passed in the past year.

"There's been zero accountability," she said. There's money that still hasn't [been] spent yet. And it's really the taxpayers who are on the hook for this.

"If Democrats in Congress get their way, we will have spent over $6 trillion or advocated for over $6 trillion in spending in just the first few months of this new Congress."