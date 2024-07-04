Gold Star Wife to Newsmax: Silence From Biden 'Baffling'

Gold Star widow Ashley Southard said Thursday it's "baffling" that she hasn't heard directly from President Joe Biden about her husband's death, telling Newsmax all she's received from his administration are "copy-paste letters."

Sgt. Andy Southard, of Apache Junction, Arizona, died last November in a helicopter crash in the Mediterranean Sea, in what the Defense Department called routine flight training.

"I've received several kind of copy-paste letters from the administration addressed to myself and my children in the following months. But, I have not heard directly from the president myself," Ashley Southard told "Wake Up America."

She described her husband as "pure sunshine," telling show host Rob Finnerty that "it would have been Joe Biden's honor to even know or speak his name."

In addition to hearing Biden say during last week's debate that no American service members have died during his tenure as president, an outright lie that riled Gold Star families like hers, Ashley Southard says now, in hindsight, it's also surprising that she hasn't heard from the commander in chief.

"In the moment, I was kind of overwhelmed with everything that was going on, so I'm not sure I expected it so soon," she said. "But in hindsight, looking back, as my husband's boss, as his commander in chief, as the man who made decisions that have repercussions for families like mine all throughout our military, it was baffling."

