Sen. Moody to Newsmax: US Not Backing Down From Threats

Sen. Ashley Moody, R-Fla., said Tuesday on Newsmax's "National Report" that the United States is working to avoid armed conflict while making clear it will not retreat in the face of threats.

"I think the choice of words was very important there," Moody said, referring to recent statements from War Secretary Pete Hegseth.

"This administration — everything that they have done since taking office — they are trying to do everything they can to avoid armed conflict."

Moody said President Donald Trump and his team are focused on protecting the country and American interests.

"They want to make sure they're protecting our homeland. They're protecting Americans. They're protecting American interests. They're protecting Americans that may be abroad," she said.

At the same time, Moody emphasized that avoiding conflict does not mean ignoring threats.

"You can't put your head in the sand and avoid threats," she said. "We are being precise. We are not holding back. We are being precise."

She said U.S. actions are aimed at eliminating direct dangers.

"They want to take out where they're manufacturing and launching missiles, where they may be threatening Americans or American interests," Moody said, adding that progress in the effort "should be heartening to every American."

"We're doing everything that we can do to ensure that we're avoiding armed conflict where we can," she said, "but that we're not backing down from actual threats either to our homeland or Americans abroad."

Addressing Iran's warnings and rhetoric, Moody said the threats are consistent with the regime's long history.

"This is par for the course with Iran," she said. "This is a regime that has, for decades, threatened our way of life, threatened our leaders, actually planned attacks on our homeland."

She said the administration is taking those threats seriously.

"One of the things that I've always said about this president is he's listening," Moody said. "This president said no more. I'm taking those threats seriously."

"We can't let you get so far into developing weapons where you can actually act on what you have stated clearly your intentions are," she added.

Moody also criticized Senate Democrats over the ongoing Department of Homeland Security funding dispute, warning it is affecting airport security and spring break travel.

"At a time when our nation is involved in a military conflict, we have Democrats that have said we're not going to fund the Coast Guard, we're not going to fund TSA, we're not going to fund DHS," she said.

"That is insane. That is absolutely idiotic and a reckless disregard for their responsibility," Moody said.

She urged lawmakers to prioritize national security.

"We have to be funded at the Department of Homeland Security at 100%, especially at a time like this," Moody said. "I hope that they will put American people over politics."

