Florida AG to Newsmax: State Follows Conservative Blueprint to Success

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody told Newsmax on Tuesday night her state is flourishing because it is following the conservative blueprint that a limited government leads to greater opportunity for citizens to succeed.

Florida’s two-month legislative session began Tuesday, a day after Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis gave the state-of-state address. Moody told “Eric Bolling The Balance” that Florida is the nation’s fastest-growing state, and is No. 1 in the nation in other areas, including small business creation and police recruitment.

“It's not by accident,” said Moody, who was reelected to a second term in November. “Less government, more opportunity should always be the lens in which you approach issues."

Moody praised DeSantis as an “energetic, determined and focused governor.” DeSantis has ambitious designs for this legislative session, including a higher-education bill that would ban, among other things, gender studies majors and minors and prohibit public colleges and universities from spending money on activities that espouse diversity, equity, and inclusion.

DeSantis, widely considered a potential candidate for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, also is seeking to expand gun rights, removing taxes on baby supplies, boosting teacher salaries and making it easier to successfully sue media organizations for defamation. He is not expected to receive much opposition because both chambers of the legislature are controlled by the GOP.

Florida has a $21.8 billion budget surplus, all without a state income tax.

“Our Founding Fathers intended us to pursue less government and ensure that we're protecting our folks’ freedoms at a very core at a minimum,” Moody said. “And if you do that – you know, we're fighting for a freer Florida — if you do that, if you fight for the autonomy of your state, if you fight for the rights of your citizens, if you fight for the safety of your citizens, you will see success in your state and Florida is a great example.”

