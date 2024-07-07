Asa Hutchinson to Newsmax: Biden's Chances Falling Every Day

President Joe Biden must calm Democrats' nerves about his chances of defeating former President Donald Trump this fall, but so far, that isn't happening, former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, who ran against Trump in the GOP primary earlier this year, told Newsmax on Sunday.

"[His chances] are diminishing every day, particularly after the debate," Hutchinson said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America Weekend." "The question is whether he can turn that around."

Hutchinson said that Biden "probably didn't do any damage to himself" in his interview with ABC News' George Stephanopoulos on Friday night, but he also didn't help himself.

"He's going to have to coalesce the Democratic base and to calm their nerves, and so far, there's no indication that's happening," said Hutchinson. "I think there's a short window if they change anything."

However, that may take "something dramatic" like another debate or a presentation that shows Biden's strength, he added.

"So the odds are right now Donald Trump, but this is the world of politics and it can always change," Hutchinson said.

The former governor also said he thinks that more Democrats in Congress will call for a change on the party's presidential ticket as poll numbers show that an increasing number of people think Biden should drop out of the race.

According to a New York Times/Siena College poll this past week, almost half of Democrats and nearly 70% of independent voters said they think the president should drop his campaign, and Hutchinson said Biden should be listening to those numbers.

"I doubt that this is going to be very difficult to turn that around," said Hutchinson. "I think he's trying to do a good job of shifting it to a conversation about Donald Trump. But as long as you see those numbers that are problematic for everybody on the ticket, you're going to see the pressure mount."

The question will remain about how stubborn Biden remains and if he can resist the pressure to leave the race, said Hutchinson.

"There's a short window [where] they can act, and I think you're going to see a lot of meetings in the coming days putting pressure on President Biden," he said.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com