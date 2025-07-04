Dean Cain to Newsmax: AI 'Amazing' in Movies, But Concerning

Actor Dean Cain told Newsmax he's conflicted about the use of AI in Hollywood.

"It's amazing" how good AI is," Cain told Newsmax's "National Report" Friday.

"I could have used some AI back in the day on 'Superman' sets. It would have saved me a lot of work. It is amazing how good that is. And it is improving so rapidly.

"And there was a big concern about that in the Hollywood industry, of course, because, you know, we actors want jobs. And I think as good as it gets, it's really hard to replicate human emotion because we're imperfect beings. And I think AI will make things kind of perfect. So, it's concerning. But, you know, we're gonna have to embrace the future," he added.

AI has been a major point of contention in Hollywood.

In 2023, actors and writers shut down Hollywood for 148 days, with strikes demanding protections from AI. The technology is now creeping into TV, movies, and video games. Two films – "Emilia Perez" and "The Brutalist" — used AI to alter voices.

A lot of people "will be out of work," said Cain.

"AI just has a different quality to it. So, we'll see how that comes along. But I'm in favor of regular humans," he said.

