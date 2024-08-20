WATCH TV LIVE

Archbishop Cordileone to Newsmax: I Sense a Change for SF

By    |   Tuesday, 20 August 2024 10:47 PM EDT

Amid the crime and homelessness plaguing San Francisco's streets, the city's archbishop, Salvatore Cordileone, told Newsmax on Tuesday that he senses a "sort of change" in the people's attitudes to cleaning up the city.

Speaking to "Prime News" about his city's degradation, Cordileone stated that "these problems have been around a long time."

"I've seen them getting worse," he added. "And certainly the pandemic, the city took a big hit there. I think there's — I'm sensing, though, a sort of a change of tone or momentum. I'm sensing that people are finally realizing that we need to make the city work, and we can't be divided over ideological issues, but we need to come together and help to solve these problems."

Tuesday, 20 August 2024 10:47 PM
