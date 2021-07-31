×
Tags: catholic | nancypelosi | abortion

Archbishop Cordileone to Newsmax: Pelosi Can't Be Pro-Catholic and Pro-Abortion

San Francisco Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone. (Jeff Chiu/AP)

By    |   Saturday, 31 July 2021 10:58 AM

Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone condemned on Newsmax House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's position on being pro-abortion and pro-Catholic, saying you can't have it both ways. 

Appearing on "The Chris Salcedo Show," Cordileone says abortion is responsible for the death of "66 million babies...I appreciate Speaker Pelosi; the feeling she has; a devotion to her Catholic faith — it's a beautiful tradition that she's very attached to. But we have to see things with a consistent vision of affirmation of human dignity as Catholics, other Christians, and Jews as well, believing that we're created in the image of the likeness of God."

Cordileone also said being anti-abortion is a "universal moral good — that innocent life should be protected. All religions embrace that. All people of sound mind and good reason embrace this principle."

The archbishop has posted an open letter referencing Pelosi's remarks on her Catholic faith and abortion to the San Francisco Archdiocese website.

"Let me repeat," Cordileone writes, "no one can claim to be a devout Catholic and condone the killing of innocent human life, let alone have the government pay for it. The right to life is a fundamental – the most fundamental – human right, and Catholics do not oppose fundamental human rights."

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Politics
