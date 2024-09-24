WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: anthony tata | antony blinken | afghanistan | withdrawal | biden administration | accountability

Ret. Gen. Tata to Newsmax: Need Accountability on Afghanistan

Tuesday, 24 September 2024 08:26 PM EDT

The Biden administration's policies and lack of accountability have put the United States in a bad spot, Retired Army Brig. Gen. Anthony Tata told Newsmax on Tuesday.

On "Carl Higbie FRONTLINE," Tata said, "You see that [President Joe] Biden undid the Abraham Accords. He made us more reliant on the Middle East, and more reliant on Venezuela. Shut down drilling, shut down permitting. So when you take that away, that makes us need to fight overseas more."

Tata also said Secretary of State Antony Blinken should be held in contempt of Congress for defying a House subpoena that sought answers on the failures of the 2021 withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Tata said, "I think [Blinken's] in contempt, and they ought to put him right next to Steve Bannon. Bannon shouldn't be in jail. You know. You know, you got [former U.S. Attorney General] Eric Holder. You got Blinken. You got all these guys. And the Department of Justice. You know they are a weaponized agency of the president that goes after Republicans or supporters of [former] President [Donald] Trump."

House Republicans have said they are moving to hold Blinken in contempt.

Tata added that there needs to be accountability for the Afghan withdrawal in general, and there hasn't been so far.

"[Gen. Kenneth F.] McKenzie got to retire just fine. [Former Joint Chiefs of Staff Chair Mark] Milley got to retire just fine all the way down. There's no accountability. The whole thing's been whitewashed," Tata said.

"You've got 13 dead, and dozens wounded, missing arms, legs, traumatic brain injury. It's a travesty. It really is," he said. "And somebody should be held accountable."

Tuesday, 24 September 2024 08:26 PM
