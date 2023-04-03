Scaramucci to Newsmax: 'Bad Precedent' by Going After Trump

Anthony Scaramucci, former White House communications director in the Trump administration and a longtime critic of former President Donald Trump, told Newsmax on Monday night that Democrat Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg is setting a "bad precedent" by going after his former boss.

"Whatever my disagreements are with Mr. Trump, his policies, the way he handles himself, I don't want him persecuted," Scaramucci told "Eric Bolling The Balance." "I don't like the idea that we're going to potentially build jail cells for our political adversaries going forward. It's a very bad precedent."

A grand jury empaneled by Bragg in January voted Thursday to indict Trump on a myriad of charges relating to a $130,000 payment made by former Trump attorney Michael Cohen to porn actress Stormy Daniels before the 2016 election to keep her quiet about an alleged affair in 2006. Trump has denied having an affair with Daniels and any wrongdoing regarding the indictment, calling it a political witch hunt.

"If you tell me that there are deep and wide indictments underneath the Stormy Daniels issue, we have to look at that, of course," Scaramucci, who lasted 11 days in his job with the Trump administration before being fired. "But even in that case, they better be really deep, and they better be really broad. Otherwise, this is going to be really bad for Alvin Bragg, and he's already lost the court of public opinion."

Scaramucci said he has been a lifelong conservative who has supported the conservative movement since he was 18 years old. He said he has problems with Trump and the way he handles himself and added there are better messengers for conservatism inside the Republican Party. He said unlike Trump, President Joe Biden is better at putting the Constitution and the democracy ahead of himself.

"You need a president that will see to patriotism over partisanship," Scaramucci said. "The fact that [Trump] wouldn't even help [Biden] with the transition when he lost the election fair and square is an example of that sort of nonsense. A true patriot does the right thing. They're not sore losers like that."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!