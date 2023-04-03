Fmr Dem Rep. Barney Frank: Trump Case Shouldn't Have Been Brought

Democrats are going to regret the indictment of former President Donald Trump for a "technical violation at most," bringing a case that should not have been brought, according to former Rep. Barney Frank, D-Mass., on Newsmax.

"It's totally historic: Good in one way, bad in another, in my judgment," Frank, who served around 30 years in the House, told Monday's "Wake Up America." "I have always disagreed with those who said a president should not be subject to the criminal process – either when in office or afterward. I'm glad to see that people aren't arguing that case, but I think it's a bad indictment.

"I don't think it should have been brought."

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, a prosecutor who was funded by a "soft-on-crime" group that received funding from global billionaire liberal activist George Soros, is preparing to book and arraign a U.S. president for the first time in history, allegedly because of bookkeeping on a hush-money payment to a porn actor.

"I think it is the kind of technical violation at most – that should be, if anything, pursued civilly by the election law people," Frank told host Rob Finnerty. "I think it is a mistake."

It will negatively impact Democrats' election messaging, according to Frank.

"I think it is going to have an interesting effect," he continued. "Obviously, it further polarizes the country. What I've seen is a degree of anger that I hadn't seen before – certainly not in awhile among Republicans and Trump supporters – and happiness among Democrats."

"I don't share that. I think it was a mistake to bring that indictment."

