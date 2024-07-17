Rep. D'Esposito to Newsmax: Many Minorities Will Vote GOP For First Time

Many minorities will come out for the first time this election to vote for the Republican Party after the Democrats have taken advantage of them for so long without bringing solutions to their problems, Rep. Anthony D'Esposito told Newsmax on Wednesday.

The New York Republican told "Wake Up America" that "minority communities and so many others feel completely ignored and completely taken for granted" not only by President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris but also by local Democratic machines that have passed legislation which has caused harm to minority communities instead of protecting them.

What was heard last night at the Republican National Convention (RNC) from members of the minority communities "is exactly what I hear in my district," with the fact being that many of them will come out and vote Republican.

D'Esposito insisted that "we are going to see one of the greatest signs of voter fatigue in the Democratic Party that we have seen in my lifetime."

He also said that last night at the RNC victims of Biden's open border helped further bring to light to the American people the absolute disaster that the president's policy has been.

This includes the trafficking of drugs coming into the country and killing so many, the devastation of industry, and depleting resources from law enforcement agencies in border communities.

The RNC told this story to the American people, but D'Esposito stressed that, most importantly, also "to deliver solutions to those problems under the leadership of Donald Trump."

The congressman said that "what we are doing this week in Milwaukee is making sure the American people realize Republicans are united, that we are unified behind our message, that we are unified being the issues and most importantly that we are unified behind solutions to the problems that Americans are talking about when they sit around their dinner tables."

D'Esposito said that at the same time Democrats are in complete disarray, and "the Republican Party is going to continue to work as hard as it can [during this campaign] to get us to victory on election night."

