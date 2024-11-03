Rep. D'Esposito to Newsmax: Girl's Rape Result of Biden/Harris Border Disaster

The rape of a 5-year-old girl in Westbury, New York, underscores the "disaster" that President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris have created with their policies on the border, Rep. Anthony D'Esposito said on Newsmax Sunday.

"Two years ago, when I stood on the debate stage against my opponent, she called me a fear-monger, and she's the same opponent I'm running against now," the New York Republican told Newsmax's "Sunday Report," referring to Democrat opponent Laura Gillen.

"Well, she should have a conversation with the parents of this 5-year-old that was raped," said the congressman. "This is not fear-mongering. This is real life when we say that every state is a border state, every county is a border county.''

Police arrested Wilson Castillo Diaz, 27, a Honduran migrant living on Long Island, this past week and charged him with the rape of the little girl, according to The New York Times.

According to authorities, he crossed into the United States through the Rio Grande Valley back in 2014 before he was detained by the Border Patrol. He skipped an immigration hearing and was last known to be living in Westbury.

He was arrested on Oct. 22, but local police did not announce his capture until Friday.

"Here in Nassau County, we fight the good fight," D'Esposito said. "We are not a sanctuary county. Our police department and our county executives do a great job, but we are dealing with the disasters that we've seen in the five boroughs and in New York City because of failed leadership."

He added that "there is no question that we could have avoided this crime if not for letting 15 million illegals across our southern border."

Further investigations are being conducted to determine if there were further instances of rape, said D'Esposito.

"And, you know, this isn't the only case," he said. "I mean, whether it's here in my district where we're dealing with the rape of a 5-year-old, or you have Venezuelan gangs trying to find new members in, in migrant shelters, or they're utilizing food delivery services to smuggle narcotics and illegal firearms in and out of these shelters. They have become hotbeds of crime."

He added that because there is "no asylum process" and "we have millions of people that we don't know where they are, what they're doing or who they're associating with, there is no question that the American people are in danger and that is a direct result of Kamala Harris and the fact that you have somebody like my opponent who supports her border policies speaks volumes."

D'Esposito also discussed the upcoming presidential election and said he believes enthusiasm is growing for former President Donald Trump.

"I spend a lot of time on the street talking to people," he said. "These are people who are historically Democratic voters who are ready to support President Trump. And I think that there's a real groundswell of people who are not saying who they're voting for, but they're supporting Trump just because, honestly, they don't want to deal with the rhetoric and they don't want to deal with with people attacking them."

