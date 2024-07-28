Rep. D'Esposito to Newsmax: Probe Must Continue in Trump Shooting

The assassination attempt against former President Donald Trump was a "failure of law enforcement on many levels" and investigations must continue to determine who to hold accountable, Rep. Anthony D'Esposito said on Newsmax Sunday.

"As someone who has served in law enforcement for a long time, it's very hard to Monday morning quarterback about how law enforcement agencies respond to a certain incident or handle a certain incident," the New York Republican told Newsmax's "Sunday Report."

"So for me, I am looking forward to having all the facts in front of me, being able to hear the radio transmission, look at the correspondence that was, was had between local, federal and state parties in planning for this rally, and obviously find out who needs to be held accountable and make sure this never, ever happens again," he added.

Meanwhile, the threat of political violence around the country is growing because of the rhetoric that is present, said D'Esposito.

"Just last week there was someone arrested in my district for a bomb threat to my district office," he said. "So, the threats are real, the concerns that we have are real."

House Speaker Mike Johnson has given full authority for an investigation into the Trump shooting, allowing lawmakers to learn what went wrong leading up to the Butler County, Pennsylvania rally where Trump was shot, and what happened after, noted D'Esposito.

Meanwhile, Iran has denied any culpability when it comes to the attempted assassination, but D'Esposito said there is no doubt that U.S. adversaries have taken advantage of the weaknesses of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

"We are perceived as weak, and when you have an adversary looking at you in that fashion, there's no question that they're going to try to take advantage," he said. "We didn't see these things happening under President Trump. We didn't see these things happening when this country was perceived as strong, you know, I think President Reagan said it best. We achieved peace through strength, and right now, President Biden and Kamala Harris have created chaos through weakness."

