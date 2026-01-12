Rep. Luna to Newsmax: Fed's Powell Lied to Congress

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, R-Fla., told Newsmax on Monday she supports the Department of Justice's investigation of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, saying he gave untruthful testimony before Congress.

"You can't perjure yourself to Congress," Luna said on "Rob Schmitt Tonight."

The Department of Justice subpoenaed the Federal Reserve on Friday in an investigation tied to Powell's June Senate testimony over ballooning renovation costs at the Fed's headquarters.

Powell confirmed the subpoena Sunday, saying the inquiry is part of a pressure campaign fueled by the administration's frustration with the Fed's interest rate policy.

"This is about whether the Fed will be able to continue to set interest rates based on evidence and economic conditions — or whether, instead, monetary policy will be directed by political pressure or intimidation," Powell said in a video statement.

Luna dismissed the senators, particularly Republicans, who have criticized the investigation, expressing concern that Powell is being targeted by President Donald Trump over his refusal to cut interest rates.

"I don't even know if we want to call them senators, because I don't think that they're actually representing the interests of their voters," Luna said.

The Florida lawmaker noted she called for a criminal investigation of Powell last year.

"We sent that request because of Powell's own statements where he perjured himself to Senate and Congress," Luna said.

"You can't lie to Congress," she added. "Anyone else would go to jail for that."

"I don't think it has anything to do with interest rates, but I also find it very interesting that people are failing to go back to the point that we sent this referral last year and they're trying to make it current as if it's targeted and it's not," Luna continued.

Trump said Sunday that he had no knowledge of DOJ's investigation into the Federal Reserve. White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt reiterated that Monday.

