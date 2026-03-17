Rep. Luna to Newsmax: Epstein Files Won't Distract Lawmakers

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, R-Fla., told Newsmax on Tuesday that House investigators will continue pressing for answers in the Jeffrey Epstein case, even as global tensions, including the conflict in Iran, dominate headlines.

Speaking on "Carl Higbie FRONTLINE," Luna, a member of the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform, pointed to the panel's subpoena of Attorney General Pam Bondi, who is scheduled to testify April 14 about the handling of the Epstein investigation and compliance with the Epstein Files Transparency Act.

"Look, the Jeffrey Epstein investigation, I think until we can really charge someone, I think the American people are going to be unsatisfied with the investigations," Luna said.

"So, look, we're going to continue on this," she said.

Committee Chair James Comer, R-Ky., has said lawmakers are examining what they view as possible mismanagement in the federal government's handling of Epstein and his associate Ghislaine Maxwell, as well as the circumstances surrounding Epstein's death in federal custody.

Luna said the issue remains a priority despite competing global crises.

"I was actually protected under the Speech and Debate clause and actually read some of the names of individuals that were given plea deals after they were known to have trafficked young girls," she said.

"And so, I don't think that that ever should have happened," Luna said.

She added that she has urged the Department of Justice to revisit those agreements.

"I've also encouraged the Department of Justice to reopen and relook at those plea deals and potentially consider charging some of these individuals under the civil rights statute or civil rights violations, because that's outside of the statute of limitation," Luna said.

Luna also pointed to ongoing investigative steps by the committee, including plans to bring in additional witnesses.

"I know next we have [businessman] Bill Gates, and the chairman has also confirmed that we'll be bringing in some of those coconspirators to hear what they have to say," she said.

Addressing delays in document production tied to the Epstein Files Transparency Act, Luna cited judicial intervention and internal issues within federal agencies.

"One of the problems that we had was there was an Obama-appointed judge in New York that actually had ordered a second review of all documents before they could be released," she said, calling the move "political."

She also alleged prior evidence issues within the FBI and DOJ.

"I had actually found that there was destruction of evidence under the former deputy director of the FBI pertaining to Jeffrey Epstein," Luna said.

"So, I think even the files that we do have are probably only a partial picture," she said.

Still, she argued the existing material is significant.

"But even then, you can see that there's some very damning stuff in there," Luna said, adding that "some of these coconspirators, again, need to be charged under different statutes."

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