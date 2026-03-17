House Panel Subpoenas AG Bondi in Epstein Probe

A U.S. congressional committee said on Tuesday it has issued a subpoena to Attorney General Pam Bondi to testify behind closed doors in its probe of the late convicted sex criminal Jeffrey Epstein.

Under the subpoena, Bondi would give a sworn deposition to the House of Representatives Oversight Committee on April 14.

The Justice Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Bondi faces accusations that the Justice Department has improperly held back some material in its release of millions of documents related to Epstein, who cultivated close ties to powerful political and business leaders before and after he was convicted in 2008 of soliciting prostitution from a minor.

Epstein died in jail in 2019 while facing federal sex-trafficking charges. His death was ruled a suicide.

Bondi and her deputy, Todd Blanche, are due to give the committee a separate private briefing on Wednesday.