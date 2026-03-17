WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: house | subpoena | pam bondi | epstein

House Panel Subpoenas AG Bondi in Epstein Probe

Tuesday, 17 March 2026 02:25 PM EDT

A U.S. congressional committee said on Tuesday it has issued a subpoena to Attorney General Pam Bondi to testify behind closed doors in its probe of the late convicted sex criminal Jeffrey Epstein.

Under the subpoena, Bondi would give a sworn deposition to the House of Representatives Oversight Committee on April 14.

The Justice Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Bondi faces accusations that the Justice Department has improperly held back some material in its release of millions of documents related to Epstein, who cultivated close ties to powerful political and business leaders before and after he was convicted in 2008 of soliciting prostitution from a minor.

Epstein died in jail in 2019 while facing federal sex-trafficking charges. His death was ruled a suicide.

Bondi and her deputy, Todd Blanche, are due to give the committee a separate private briefing on Wednesday.

© 2026 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
A U.S. congressional committee said on Tuesday it has issued a subpoena to Attorney General Pam Bondi to testify behind closed doors in its probe of the late convicted sex criminal Jeffrey Epstein.
house, subpoena, pam bondi, epstein
146
2026-25-17
Tuesday, 17 March 2026 02:25 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved