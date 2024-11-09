Rep. Biggs to Newsmax: Very Concerned for Trump's Safety

Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., told Newsmax on Saturday that he is "very concerned" about the safety of President-elect Donald Trump and his family following reports of an Iranian murder-for-hire plot.

On Friday, it was revealed that an agent of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps was charged in a murder-for-hire plot to assassinate Trump and Iranian American author Masih Alinejad. While co-conspirators Carlisle "Pop" Rivera, 49, of Brooklyn; and Jonathan Loadholt, 36, of Staten Island were arrested, Iranian asset Farhad Shakeri, 51, is at large in Iran.

"Saturday Report" host Rita Cosby told Biggs that she was "astounded" that President Joe Biden was not "putting Iran on notice." The congressman said Biden has been "missing in action" for a long time.

"So let's hope that he steps up and makes this statement and makes the promise of action. But I am very concerned about President Trump's safety, his family's safety," Biggs said.

"And I want the U.S. Secret Service to step up its protective detail for the president and his family. And that's an imperative."

Biggs said that there need to be real-world consequences for any nation or independent actor that makes such a brazen threat on an American official.

"If anybody's going to go after our president-elect or the current president, we have got to make sure that they know that there will be a big, heavy price to pay," he said.

