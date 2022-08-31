Rep. Biggs to Newsmax: DOJ's Photo a 'Comical' Attempt to Sway Public

The Department of Justice's release of a photograph it said showed documents from the FBI's search of former President Donald Trump's home was a "staged" or even "comical" effort to sway public opinion, Rep. Andy Biggs said on Newsmax Wednesday.

"I think you see an evidence placard card down there, and nothing that's there has anything to do with the warrant, at least with the affidavit, the unredacted part, but nothing to do with the allegations that they're trying to make against President Trump," the Arizona Republican said on Newsmax's "National Report."

"I find it to be an almost comical, kind of a heavy-handed or ham-handed way to try and sway the public. At the same time, they're claiming things like he doesn't have standing as the former president of the United States to even request a special master, when it's his home that was searched and these documents that may belong to him legitimately were seized," said Biggs.

Further, he said he thinks the raid and investigation have been "clumsily handled by some very overeager FBI and DOJ officials."

"They talk about the stuff not belonging to President Trump in the first place in that court filing," said Biggs. "I guess the passports don't technically belong to President Trump, either."

Meanwhile, a federal judge in Florida is weighing a request from Trump for a special master, or independent reviewer, for the documents that were seized, and Biggs said he believes that will be granted.

"It's not unusual [or] out of the ordinary for these types of cases," said Biggs. "For instance, with Rudy Giuliani, they used a special master for evidence ostensibly seized in that case, so I believe she's going to go ahead and grant that special master."

The claims being made about Trump and the documents are "obviously a political attempt by the Biden administration to derail and move us off the topics that I think Americans are most concerned with, which are inflation, high gas prices and a border that's porous," said Biggs. "I think that they are trying to turn this to President Trump ... this is the latest in a long string, in my opinion, of political-biased moves on the part of the DOJ and the FBI."

