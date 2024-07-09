Rep. Ogles to Newsmax: SAVE Act Will Protect Elections

Rep. Andy Ogles, R-Tenn., told Newsmax on Tuesday that Republicans will pass legislation to prevent illegal immigrants from voting in upcoming U.S. elections despite opposition from the White House.

The Safeguard American Voter Eligibility Act, also known as the SAVE Act, would require "documentary proof of United States citizenship" to vote in a federal election, such as a passport, or photo ID along with a birth certificate. Democrats have opposed the bill, saying it's unnecessary and a restriction on Americans who lack access to those forms of identification.

Ogles, appearing on "Newsline," addressed House Speaker Mike Johnson's recent comments accusing Democrats of wanting noncitizens "to vote in our elections," and promoting the SAVE Act, saying it will "protect American elections."

"I think when you look at the southern border, you've got mayors of blue cities, Democrat-run cities like Chicago, like New York, begging the White House to please close the border," Ogles said. "So why would they ignore their own individuals, their own leaders within their party?"

Ogles went on to allege that the Biden administration "is intentionally flooding this country with illegals so they can register them to vote."

"This is an effort to try to steal the White House, to steal elections," Ogles said. "And then when you fast forward to the census that happens every 10 years, they count every individual in a respective state, not just citizens, every individual."

Ogles accused Democrats of "back-filling California" to make up for a declining population, saying that California and Texas are allowing undocumented immigrants to enter "so they don't lose House seats. And so this is very intentional, quite frankly, it's criminal on on the part of Joe Biden and the White House. And it's got to be stopped, which is why we'll be voting on the SAVE Act."

