Rep. Ogles to Newsmax: Harris Has No Substance, No Policy Positions

Rep. Andy Ogles, R-Tenn., told Newsmax Wednesday that Vice President Kamala Harris continues to show she has no substance as a presidential candidate.

"You could ask her what she had for lunch, and she would answer you with, 'Well, you know, I grew up in the middle class,'" Ogles said on "Newsline." "She can't answer a question because she has no substance to her answer. She has no policy positions. This is why we're going to win this election."

Ogles said this election will be about crime and the economy, saying every American city is worse off today under the Biden-Harris administration.

"The streets of New York are barely safe to walk in now because of the open border and the sanctuary status situation," Ogles said. "She tried to fix a border that she only visited what, once at this point? I mean, it's absolutely ridiculous. If she was in the military, she would be derelict in her duty and perhaps AWOL because she abandoned her post."

Ogles said America needs to vote its conscience, reelect former President Donald Trump and get the country back on track.

"This is one of those historic elections," Ogles said. "You have those moments in time that you can pinpoint on a map that say that moment was pivotal for the future of our country. And this is one of those moments. The pen and history are about to be put in its place, and hopefully the American people will get it right."

