Rep. Ogles to Newsmax: Let Israel 'Go Biblical'

Israel should be allowed to wage war on its enemies as it sees fit for its security, without interference from the U.S. or the rest of the international community, Rep. Andy Ogles told Newsmax on Wednesday.

The Tennessee Republican told Newsmax's "Newsline" that "it's time for the United States of America and Europe to get out of the way of Israel's domestic and foreign policy and let them go biblical on their adversaries."

He added that "Israel has been under a constant state of attack, and so it's time to get out of their way and let them protect their homeland."

Ogles emphatically stated that Hamas "is evil incarnate, and there is no one in he world who should not be defending Israel right now."

Regarding civilian casualties in Gaza, the Tennessee representative said that the terrorist group is "using individual civilians, kids, hospitals as human shields to protect themselves [from Israeli attacks], so that's on Hamas.

He insisted that "if there was an entity in Mexico that was bombing Houston or Dallas, we would occupy Mexico City within 48 hours."

When asked if there is any way to protect innocent civilians in Gaza, Ogles said that Israel is already trying to be as cautious and targeted as possible, but war is a messy business... and there is going to be innocent lives lost."

Ogles also reacted to Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell's announcement that he would step down from the Republican Senate leadership position in November.

Ogles said that "I think it is time for new leadership in the Senate. We are going to win the Senate in '24, so this creates a great opportunity for fresh blood, new ideas, and new leadership."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find N ewsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE -- See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com