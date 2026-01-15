Rep. Harris to Newsmax: Minnesota Is Committing Insurrection Against the Constitution

Rep. Andy Harris, R-Md., told Newsmax on Thursday he would support President Donald Trump invoking the Insurrection Act against Minneapolis amid continued protests against immigration officials.

"What these protesters are protesting is the deal the U.S. government has made with states since the very founding of the republic," Harris said on "The Chris Salcedo Show."

"Which is that on immigration law, federal law preempts everything," Harris added. "You have to allow federal enforcement of immigration law."

"And if you're not, you're actually committing insurrection against the Constitution and the federal government," Harris continued.

Trump warned Minnesota officials Thursday morning he would invoke the Insurrection Act if civil unrest continues.

"If the corrupt politicians of Minnesota don't obey the law and stop the professional agitators and insurrectionists from attacking the Patriots of I.C.E., who are only trying to do their job, I will institute the Insurrection Act, which many Presidents have done before me, and quickly put an end to the travesty that is taking place in that once great State," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

The Insurrection Act was last invoked in 1992 by former President George H.W. Bush during the Los Angeles riots.

Harris said if Minnesota doesn't want to follow federal law, it should secede from the Union.

"But you're getting all the public benefits, and God knows some of them are illegally obtained," Harris said.

"In return, you have to allow the federal government to enforce immigration law," Harris added.

