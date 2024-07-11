Rep. Harris to Newsmax: Biden Unlikely to Complete Term

Rep. Andy Harris, R-Md., expressed grave concerns about President Joe Biden's mental state on Newsmax on Thursday, suggesting the president may not be able to finish his current term, much less serve another four years.

Harris, co-chair of the GOP Doctors Caucus, highlighted during his interview on "American Agenda" what many Americans are skeptical about – Biden's capacity to continue in office.

"They know that this president probably can't serve or most likely can't serve four more years— might not even be able to serve the last six months," he stated.

Concerns about Biden's mental state intensified around the time of the State of the Union address, according to Harris. "It looked so artificial. We knew that there was some medication involved there. Obviously, this was not the president that we were used to seeing," Harris noted.

"Because a lot of my colleagues in the GOP Doctors Caucus, we've seen the president, we've seen the decline over the past year or two, and it just appears to be accelerating, really culminating with that debate performance," he added.

"You don't have to be a doctor to see — you know, the average American has seen that," he said. "They've seen that in their family. They've seen that in their older relatives."

When asked if Biden could finish his current term, Harris was unequivocal.

"The person we saw at that debate is not the person you want to be waking up in the middle of the night to make a decision about a potential interaction with an enemy," he said.

Harris emphasized that Americans expect their president to always be fully capable.

"They expect the president to be available with their full faculties, 365, 24-7, but this president clearly is not."

Harris compared the alleged concealment of Biden's mental decline to the administration's handling of the public discussion on inflation.

"We saw the Treasury Secretary [Janet Yellen] claim you don't see inflation in every American's life. Yeah, I'm going to the grocery store. I'm going to the gas station. I see inflation," Harris told Newsmax. "This gaslighting has been going on for three and a half years. This is just the most recent, most obvious incidence of it."

Harris elaborated on the Biden administration's gaslighting strategy used to prop up public confidence in the president.

"They tried to fool the American people. They kept their fingers crossed that this president could maintain that public appearance of neurologic normalcy until the election," Harris concluded. He suggested that the administration's approach has backfired, saying, "They got caught with their hand in the cookie jar."

