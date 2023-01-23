Rep Harris to Newsmax: House GOP Investigations to Cause 'Reckoning'

Rep. Andy Harris, R- Md., told Newsmax on Monday that planned investigations by the new Republican House majority will likely bring on a "reckoning" for the federal agencies that have been weaponized by Democrats and are perpetuating a double standard of justice favoring that side of the aisle.

"[House GOP investigations are] going to get to the bottom of it. You know, there's a there's a new sheriff in town," Harris said during "The Chris Salcedo Show" on Monday. "The Republicans are in charge of the House. We're going to hold hearings into these things. There's going to be a reckoning."

Harris said that the Department of Justice, FBI, and others, will be looked at for their respective roles in implementing a double standard of justice that favors those on the left and heavily punishes those on the right.

Harris said that he does not believe, for example, that six violent protesters arrested in Atlanta, Georgia, over the weekend will be given the same treatment as those who were at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

"I'll bet you those terrorists' extremists in Atlanta [are] not going to be held for two years without bond, without bail, [and] in solitary confinement like the Jan. 6 people are," he said. "But that's the way this Department of Justice operates."

The Associated Press reported Jan. 10 that the new majority already has panels targeting the FBI and China to keep the administration of Joe Biden accountable for what they claim are "rampant" abuses of power.

One of those panels, the House Judiciary Committee, led by Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, is tasked with investigating how Democrats "weaponized" federal agencies to go after their political opponents, the report said.

"The real focus has always been what 14 FBI agents have come and told Judiciary Republican staff about what's going on with the FBI and the very first one was on the school board," Jordan told reporters at the time, according to the AP. "We'll start with those individuals, and we'll move from there once we get up and running with who's on our committee."

Recent events with classified documents found at several properties connected to President Joe Biden from the time he was vice president and a U.S. senator have led Republicans to announce additional probes into Biden and his son Hunter.

"Every single page has a classification marking on it," Rep. Chris Stewart, R-Utah, a member of the House Intelligence Committee said, according to a Washington Post report Jan. 15. "This isn't the kind of thing that you just sit on your desk and you think, 'Oh, I forgot that they're classified.' It's very clear that they're classified."

