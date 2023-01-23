Fleitz to Newsmax: Docs at Penn Biden Center a Danger to National Security

Former CIA analyst Fred Fleitz tells Newsmax that the fact that President Joe Biden's personal lawyers allegedly stumbled across classified documents at the Penn Biden Center, which according to the New York Post, has received some $50 million in gifts, shows the president doesn't take national security "seriously."

"I would say that a former vice president who stores documents — classified documents all over his house, including in his garage and in a think tank funded by the Chinese, does not take national security seriously," Fleitz told "American Agenda."

"And I think the American people see that. That's why the press secretary [Karine Jean-Pierre] is in such a difficult situation. There's no answer to these questions."

During his appearance on Newsmax, Fleitz's interview was cut multiple times for a press conference from Jean-Pierre. During this, the press secretary took multiple questions about the document scandal but often deflected, referring reporters instead to the "Department of Justice" or the "White House Counsel's office."

But at one point during the scene, Jean-Pierre, while speaking very deliberately, said the president "didn't know the documents were there."

"We heard from the president directly on this when he was asked by your colleagues — at least twice now — about, um, how he sees this process," Jean-Pierre told a reporter. "And he was very clear with a response of what we're currently seeing. And he says, 'I take this very seriously.' He said, 'I didn't know that the documents were there.'"

After the press secretary's statement, a reporter pressed her on whether the president said he was "surprised" that documents were found at the Penn Biden Center or that he "didn't know."

"You just said that the president did not know the documents were there; I'm not actually sure he said that, that clearly. Are you saying the president did not know-"

"He said he was 'surprised,'" Jean-Pierre interjected. "He said he was 'surprised!' He said he was 'surprised,' I'm just gonna leave it there."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!