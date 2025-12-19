Rep. Harris to Newsmax: ACA Needs More Than 'Band-Aid Subsidy Patches'

Rep. Andy Harris, R-Md., took aim Friday morning at the latest push to extend Affordable Care Act subsidies, arguing Republicans are offering real relief while Democrats cling to what he called a "broken" system.

Appearing on Newsmax's "Wake Up America," Harris framed the debate as a clear contrast between lowering costs through policy reforms and propping up Obamacare with temporary government aid.

Harris said House Republicans advanced legislation this week designed to directly reduce insurance costs rather than expand federal subsidies.

"This week the Republicans actually passed a bill through the House that actually would reduce premiums, not increase subsidies, but reduce premiums by 11% and save the government over $30 billion a year," Harris said.

He emphasized that GOP leadership views premium reductions as a more sustainable approach than extending enhanced subsidies first enacted under former President Joe Biden.

"You know, the bottom line is that these kind[s] of changes we need are not Band-Aid subsidy patches, the Biden bonuses," Harris said.

The Maryland Republican added that the GOP does not support prolonging what he described as a flawed healthcare framework.

"We don't need to continue them for the broken Obamacare system," he told Newsmax.

According to Harris, the House-passed bill represents only the opening move in a broader Republican strategy to overhaul health policy.

"So, we took the first steps," Harris said. "We're going to take more steps in January when we come back."

The comments come as Congress remains locked in a fight over whether to extend ACA subsidies that are set to expire, a move Democrats argue is necessary to prevent premium hikes for millions of Americans.

Republicans counter that extending subsidies would increase federal spending while failing to address underlying problems in the healthcare marketplace.

Harris also weighed in on the recent procedural maneuver that forced a House vote on the subsidies, after four Republicans joined Democrats to bring the issue to the floor.

He rejected claims that the move reflects deep divisions within the GOP, instead attributing it to political realities in competitive districts.

"They're trying to represent their districts," Harris said. "Look, I disagree with the methods they're using. They should work with us because we have offered some legitimate policies to address their concerns."

While critical of their approach, Harris acknowledged the electoral pressures facing the four GOP lawmakers.

"They've been elected by their people," he said. "They represent their districts. I just disagree with the tactics that they're using."

