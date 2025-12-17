4 Republicans Defy Speaker to Force House Vote on ACA Subsidies

Four Republicans broke from House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., on Wednesday and signed on to a Democrat-led petition that will force a House vole on extending for three years an enhanced pandemic-era subsidy that lowers health insurance costs for millions of Americans.

The move comes after House Republican leaders pushed ahead with a GOP healthcare bill that does not address the soaring monthly premiums that millions of people will soon endure as the tax credits for those who buy insurance through the Affordable Care Act expire at year's end.

Democrats needed 218 signatures to force a floor vote on their bill, which would extend the subsides for three years.

Reps. Brian Fitzpatrick, R-Pa.; Robert Bresnahan, R-Pa.; Ryan Mackenzie, R-Pa.; and Mike Lawler, R-N.Y., signed on Wednesday morning, pushing it to the magic number of 218.