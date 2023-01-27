Rep. Harris to Newsmax: FDA Playing Dangerous Political Game With Abortion Pills

U.S. Rep. Andy Harris, R-Md., told Newsmax on Friday the Food and Drug Administration is playing a dangerous game by making medical abortion drugs available through brick-and-mortar and mail-order pharmacies.

On Jan. 3, the FDA broadened the availability of the two-drug regimen of mifepristone and misoprostol, which can be used up to 10 weeks of pregnancy, to more pharmacies, including large chains and mail-order companies provided they comply with specific regulations.

Women can now get a prescription through a telehealth consultation with a health professional, and pick up the pills at a pharmacy or receive them through the mail, where permitted by law.

"This is not Tylenol. These are very potent drugs," Harris, a former physician at Johns Hopkins Hospital and medical officer in the Naval Reserve, told "Spicer & Co." "They should require a personal visit to a physician to make sure you are old enough to take it and to make sure you're at a stage in pregnancy where you can take this drug."

"To do this over the telephone is completely irresponsible. The physicians who do this over the telephone, there will be complications and they should be held responsible for malpractice."

The use of pills accounts for more than half of all abortions in the U.S. and their demand has increased since the Supreme Court ruled last June that abortion was not a protected right under the Constitution. Harris said the FDA is using a double standard considering it wouldn't allow coronavirus patients to use ivermectin, which also was an FDA-approved drug, during the pandemic.

"The amazing thing is the same people who are promoting this, two years ago applauded states when they stopped ivermectin availability for [coronavirus] patients, a drug that is much safer than these abortion drugs," Harris, chair of the House committee that has oversight over the FDA, said.

"The double standard is striking. This is clearly all political. The FDA shouldn't play politics with this. The FDA had no problem saying no one should take ivermectin, even though it's a safe, FDA-approved drug, and here, making available these very powerful medical abortion agents available online. It's unbelievable."

