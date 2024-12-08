Rep. Biggs to Newsmax: Hegseth Close to Having Confirmation Votes

Pete Hegseth, the nominee for defense secretary, is "really close to having the votes" he needs for confirmation, Rep. Andy Biggs told Newsmax on Sunday.

"I've been talking with my senator friends, and maybe it's an echo chamber because they're my friends but the reality is, we believe that Pete Hegseth is going to make it over the hurdles that are there, and he's going to be confirmed," the Arizona Republican told Newsmax's "Sunday Report."

He added that President-elect Donald Trump deserves Hegseth, who will "do a tremendous job."

There was talk last week that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis could be picked to replace Hegseth. Biggs said that while he thinks that the GOP governor, who ran in the presidential primary this year, would do a "superior job," he does not think he'll give up the seat he already has to do it.

"I'm an 'eggs in one basket' kind of guy, and I'm an all-in for Pete Hegseth," said Biggs.

Trump also has confidence in Hegseth, said Biggs.

"This is President Trump's first choice, and I believe, and I call on my senator compatriots, they really need to give President Trump the personnel that he needs around him, and he wants Pete Hegseth," said Biggs.

The congressman also discussed Trump's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), and said that he hopes the matter of government spending will be a bipartisan issue.

"Both parties have the spending problem," he said. "They've got the spending addiction. And I thought the meeting went pretty well with Elon [Musk] and Vivek [Ramaswamy]... the most salient point that was made there, in my opinion, was it's Congress' problem. Congress has a spending addiction, and we need to overcome that."

