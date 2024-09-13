WATCH TV LIVE

Rep. Biggs to Newsmax: Must Be Accountability for Trust

Friday, 13 September 2024 10:33 PM EDT

Speaking Friday to Newsmax on a range of issues such as the warrantless spying on Americans, Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., said if American institutions are to regain public trust, there first must be accountability.

Biggs told "Prime News" and guest host Joe Pinion that "you're never going to get back to trust until you hold people accountable."

"This is a huge issue for me, so, for instance, we want FISA warrants if you're going to spy and surveil American citizens, you ought to have a warrant," Biggs said. "FBI, they don't want that. So you got to hold them accountable.

"You've got to take away funding for like their big Taj Mahal office building that they want. You have to hold individuals accountable for making bad decisions or gaslighting the American people like [FBI Director] Christopher Wray did. ... If people see somebody being held accountable — justly held accountable, receiving true due process, without malice, without going after them for political reasons — then the American people can begin trusting their institutions again."

But Biggs added, "I think we're a long way from that, though."

Nick Koutsobinas

Nick Koutsobinas, a Newsmax writer, has years of news reporting experience. A graduate from Missouri State University’s philosophy program, he focuses on exposing corruption and censorship.

