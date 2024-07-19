Rep. Biggs to Newsmax: If Cheatle 'Had Any Honor' She'd Quit

Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle should have already stepped down after former President Donald Trump was nearly assassinated during a rural campaign rally in Pennsylvania, Rep. Andy Biggs said Friday.

"If she had any honor, she would resign already," the Arizona Republican told Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "That way, you could start the healing process within that agency. She has a lot to answer for, and I think she should go. And if she's not going to resign, then the president has got to fire her and move this thing along and right the ship."

Cheatle has agreed to face a House committee grilling, and Biggs said he has "pages of questions to ask her."

"I'm going to focus on what I think are the crux of the matter, and that is, what did the technical service division determine was going to be the safe perimeter, and why was it only about 130 yards from where President Trump was going to be standing?" said Biggs. "That seems to be unusual from the Secret Service sources that I have."

He added that he wants access to communications from that day and to learn why there was only one countersniper team at the site.

"Why didn't you have anyone posted on the other building, where the shooter actually was?" said Biggs. "There's a lot of glaring holes here that have to be answered and that's where we want Ms. Cheatle to provide the answers."

Biggs also said he wants to know why Trump was allowed to remain on the stage once the Secret Service was alerted that there was a man with a gun on a nearby roof.

"I've been at these events and had security holds because of something, you know, just some small anomaly they have to check out," he said. "Why didn't they do a security hold? They had information so there's, there's some glaring communication problems here as well. But that failure to hold President Trump off the stage for six to 10 minutes, which would not have meant much to a crowd that had been standing there for hours, to make sure that he was secure and safe and investigate the shooter's position that is absolutely, some of the most grotesque negligence that you can imagine."

