Rep. Biggs to Newsmax: Vehicle Kill Switch Mandate About Control

Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., told Newsmax Saturday that the vehicle kill switch mandate attached to the 2021 Infrastructure, Investment, and Jobs Act is "a control thing" and needs to be stopped.

"There are already black boxes in your cars," Biggs said during an appearance on Newsmax's "America Right Now." "We know that the abuse of the FISA — the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act — against American citizens. We've seen the weaponization of government. And, ostensibly, this is to stop drunk drivers.

"This car is going to be able to monitor the alcohol content of a driver, but they can kill it at any time because it's a passive surveillance technique. So let's say that you have another COVID outbreak and let's say they determine that you haven't been vaccinated, can they then go ahead and kill switch your car? It's a control thing. No doubt about it."

Biggs then speculated that the insertion of kill switch technology into vehicles could be the first step to more ambitious goals, such as technology that would allow the government to track drivers' mileage and then tax them in the name of reducing emissions and combatting climate change.

"There are some states that already have done this as a pilot program — some ongoing [like in] a portion of Oregon to tax you for your road tax, calling it a mileage tax instead of a use tax; so that way they can track how many miles your car goes, then they send you a tax automatically," Biggs said.

"This automation of surveillance allows the federal government to continually expand what it wants, how it wants to control you. So in this instance, they're claiming it's DUI; but it's going to go far beyond that. This has been going on for some time, and it's expansive. And shame on my colleagues for not passing that amendment, because we have to stop this because this goes in ... by the end of 2025. This is going to be in all new cars being manufactured."

The colleagues to whom the Arizona congressman was referring were 19 House Republicans who voted against an amendment proposed by Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., to defund the mandate. Biggs said he wasn't sure "what their rationale" was for voting against the bill.

"They don't take it seriously, I guess, or didn't get it. But the bottom line is they will be surprised, I think, when you start seeing this actually go into effect, unless we are able to kill it," he said. "We want to kill the kill switch. There's other opportunities for us to do it, and I think the vast majority of our conference wants to do that.

"So I'm looking forward to that happening, but the problem for us is it has to be in a piece of legislation that Democrats in the Senate will vote for that the president won't veto. This was a perfect opportunity for us to get that in, and it didn't happen."

Biggs said that nobody should be fooled into thinking that the federal government will limit the use of kill switch technology to stopping drunken drivers.

"You shouldn't believe it because we actually have legislation pending to stop the surveillance agencies — the three-letter alphabet soup at the federal level — from buying all this private-source data so that they can spy on you," he said.

"You've got these data accumulators; and CIA, NSA [National Security Agency], FBI, they're buying that and turning around and using it to take a gander at ... how [Americans are] spending money or whatever other private data they have. Why would you think it would be limited for use in DUI situations?"

