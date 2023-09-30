Rep. Biggs to Newsmax: No Need to Prove Direct Benefit to Biden

There is no need to legally prove President Joe Biden received benefits in his bribery case, says Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz.

"I think it's important to understand that one of the things that we learned is that for the legal ramifications of bribery, the court cases, the law itself does not require that Joe Biden actually receive the specific benefit," Biggs told Newsmax on Saturday.

It's "not like where you see someone sliding an envelope of cash," he said.

"If this family is receiving benefits because they're selling access to Joe Biden, I think that's what we learned that's really the same legal significance that qualifies as a crime, and thus if you qualify [it] under a crime, that's a felony."

Biggs, a member of the Oversight and Accountability Committee and the Judiciary Committee, added, "A lot of people say that's a high crime and that warrants impeachment. So, I think that's important on the legal side."

Biggs believes the impeachment inquiry is necessary.

"The only risk we really have is by not looking into this and saying we're just going to let potentially impeachable conduct go forward," he said to Tom Basile, host of "America Right Now."

"I think we laid out a case pretty solidly that there is a link between the unethical conduct of Hunter Biden selling access influence peddling, just the generic corruption of what Hunter Biden and his associates and their whole family was receiving funding for, including Joe Biden."

"There's a whole lot of smoke here," he said. Their [Democrats] biggest question was, can you make the ultimate link? And they all agree that it looks like there's a link."

Biggs continued, "Let me tell you, I've seen cases prosecuted successfully with this type of evidence, and I think we can continue to elucidate evidence. I think we're going to show the American people, and that's the key here; a lot of people want this to be visceral and emotional, and maybe it will get that way on our side, but we're trying to actually present facts, on fact, upon fact that you apply the law."

