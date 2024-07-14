WATCH TV LIVE

Report: Suspected Shooter's Dad Bought Gun Legally

Sunday, 14 July 2024 11:36 AM EDT

The gun recovered at the scene of the assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump was purchased legally by the suspect's father, ABC News reported Sunday.

The FBI identified 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks of Bethel Park, Pennsylvania, as the suspect in the attempted assassination of Trump at a campaign rally Saturday in Butler, Pennsylvania.

The suspect was shot and killed by the Secret Service seconds after he allegedly fired shots toward a stage where Trump was speaking.

The FBI said it's trying to determine a motive for the attack. One rally attendee died and two other spectators were critically injured. Trump was shot in the ear.

The Wall Street Journal reported that authorities found explosive devices in Crooks car.

The car driven by the suspected shooter was parked near the Trump rally.

The Journal reported that police received multiple reports of suspicious packages around near where the shooter was, prompting authorities to dispatch bomb technicians.

Reuters contributed to this story.

Charlie McCarthy

Charlie McCarthy, a writer/editor at Newsmax, has nearly 40 years of experience covering news, sports, and politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Sunday, 14 July 2024 11:36 AM
