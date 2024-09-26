Poland's Duda to Newsmax: US Friendship Blossomed Under Trump

Polish President Andrzej Duda, who was in New York this week to speak in front of the U.N. General Assembly, told Newsmax his country "got the highest level of cooperation" with the U.S. when Donald Trump was president.

A portion of Duda's interview with Rita Cosby was aired on "American Agenda" on Thursday and will be shown in full at 11 a.m. Saturday on "Saturday Report."

"The period when Donald Trump served as president of the United States, from the Polish perspective, I can say the following: It was also a very good time for Poland," Duda said through an interpreter. "Why? Because the friendship between Poland and the United States was blooming.

"Also, thanks to those four years, it is the best in history ever, the tightest in history. We got the highest level of cooperation."

Despite their age differences — Duda is 52 and Trump is 78 — the leaders have become close. Duda visited Trump at Trump Tower in New York in April, where Trump said Duda has "done a fantastic job and he's my friend."

The two had planned to meet Sunday for the unveiling of a monument at a Polish American Catholic shrine north of Philadelphia, but it was canceled last week.

Duda said Trump helped Poland by negotiating the sale of 32 U.S. F-35 fighter jets for about $6 billion and for lifting Cold War-era visa restrictions on Poles traveling to the U.S.

"I respect President Trump very much," Duda said. "That was a good time for Poland.

"A lot of very important decisions and very generous decisions of my country were taken, such as the F-35 program. And for us, that was not so obvious.

"But still, thanks to the decisions and impact of President Donald Trump, that those decisions were turned into reality. Lifting visas for Poles, it might have been a symbol, but a very important one for people in Poland," he said.

