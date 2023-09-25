Judge Napolitano to Newsmax: 'I Don't Expect' Menendez to Resign

Former Judge Andrew Napolitano told Newsmax on Monday that he doesn’t expect New Jersey Democrat Sen. Bob Menendez to resign, despite being recently indicted on bribery charges.

Napolitano, a former New Jersey Superior Court judge, said on “Wake Up America,” “I don't expect him to resign,” when asked about the bipartisan calls for Menendez to step down.

He continued: “The senator is of the view that he will escape these charges much as he escaped similar charges five years ago. He’s also of the view, quite properly in this respect, that he's innocent until proven guilty and that he shouldn't suffer or be penalized at all.”

Napolitano noted that Menendez “withdrew as chair of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee because of Senate rules that require upon indictment, one can no longer be a committee chair. So last week at this time, he was one of the five most powerful members of the U.S. Senate; today he’s at the other end of that spectrum.”

Napolitano added: “It’s surprising that, with the exception of [New Jersey Democrat] Sen. Cory Booker, every major Democratic leader here in New Jersey, has called for his resignation. Usually, you would expect them to say he's innocent until proven guilty, but I think because he went through this once before they're basically taking the position [that] enough is enough and they don't want the Republicans to get a leg up because this seat is up for grabs … next November.”

