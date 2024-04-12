Judge Napolitano to Newsmax: Trump NYC Jury Must Have 'No Agenda'

The start of a criminal court case against Donald Trump will first have to deal with the selection of a jury with "no agenda" as they deliberate the civil fraud case against the 45th president, former Judge Andrew Napolitano told Newsmax on Friday.

In an interview on "American Agenda," Napolitano said the judge and lawyers on Monday will be looking for 12 jurors and four alternates in the case.

"You don't want people that never heard of him — that means they live on the moon," he said. "You don't want people that don't have an opinion on him — everybody's got an opinion on him. You want people that can be objective, whether they like him or dislike him."

Napolitano said New York allows lawyers to have conversations with the potential jurors "in which they can really get into the juror's head."

"That enables the lawyers to get a feel for [whether] this person would be a good fit on the jury," he said. "Is this person going to be objective? Do they really hate Trump and they are pretending to be objective? Do they really like Trump, and they don't want the government to know?"

"You have to sort of pierce that veil. If somebody is in the potential jury pool that's got hundreds in it and they have an agenda," he continued. "You do not want them, no matter what that agenda is … not ignorance, but no agenda."

Napolitano also weighed in on a Gaza protester who disrupted a University of California Berkeley dean’s party.

"Put aside whatever your views may be about Israel or Benjamin Netanyahu or the Palestinian people," Napolitano said. "This is private property. The First Amendment protects free speech on government property. She can stand in front of a post office and say whatever she wants."

"But when she shows up on private property with her own microphone and her own loudspeaker system and disrupts a party, to which she was invited, of course, they can silence her speech," he noted.

"There is no such thing as the right to free speech on private property," Napolitano asserted.

