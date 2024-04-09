Jurors in Trump NYC Case Can't Be Asked About Party, Voting

Potential jurors in former President Donald Trump's upcoming trial in New York City on charges of falsifying business records can't be asked about their political party, history of voting, or past political contributions, according to restrictions set by Judge Juan Merchan.

However, they are facing a series of questions likely to indicate their political leanings, and both Democrats and Republicans can serve on the jury if the court is sure they can remain impartial and judge the case on the evidence presented, reports Newsweek.

Trump has pleaded not guilty to 34 first-degree counts of falsifying business records in connection with money paid to former adult film actress Stormy Daniels before the 2016 presidential election. His trial is scheduled to start in Manhattan on April 15.

In a letter Monday to Trump's attorney Todd Blanche and Assistant District Joshua Steinglass obtained by Newsmax, Merchan listed 42 questions that he agreed would be allowed to be asked of potential jurors. He noted that there are "no questions asking prospective jurors whom they voted for or intend to vote for, or whom they have made political contributions to."

He also said that jurors are not asked in the questionnaire about their party registration, "though the answer to that question may easily be gleaned from the response to the other questions."

Jurors are asked, for example:

Which print publications, cable and/or network programs, or online media they read or have watched, with answers including Newsmax, the New York Times, USA Today, Huffington Post, Facebook, or The New York Post.

If they ever worked or volunteered for a Trump presidential campaign, his presidential administration, or any other political entity affiliated with him.

Whether they ever attended a Trump rally or campaign event.

If they follow Trump on social media and if they have "feelings or opinions about how Mr. Trump is being treated in this case."

If they have any involvement with a political movement, including the Proud Boys, Oath Keepers, and Antifa.

Meanwhile, last week, Trump's legal team filed a motion for Merchan to be recused from the case after he expanded a gag order on April 1 to stop Trump from making statements about his family.

Trump has launched several attacks through social media on the judge's daughter, Loren Merchan, a political consultant who has worked for progressive campaigns.